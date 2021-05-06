Dabstract
Orange Zkittlez Live Resin Gems N Juice 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
A balance of potency and flavor sure to please the senses, Gems & Juice are "naturally" formed THCa crystalline concentrate suspended in strain-specific high terpene extract. This concentrate has nothing added, reintroduced, or altered and demonstrates the full natural spectrum of the freshly harvested plant. The pure THCa converts to THC when heated and creates a clear and cerebral effect.
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!