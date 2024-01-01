Orange Zkittlez is a hybrid strain created by crossing Agent Orange and Zkittlez. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this All-in-One Device delivers a bold and flavorful experience. Enjoy the sweet and tangy notes of apple, citrus, nutmeg, and cumin in Orange Zkittlez with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One Device.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.