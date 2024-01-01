Orange Zkttilez Live Resin Gems & Juice 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Grown by Grow Op Farms, Orange Zkttilez is a refined strain offering an interesting combination of flavors and terpenes. Enjoy the full flavor profile with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.

About this strain

Orange Z is an impressively potent strain that crosses The Original Z and Agent Orange. Also known as OZ, or an infringing candy name, this hybrid gives off a strong citrus aroma with a subtle note of earth, making you feel like you’re walking through an orchard. You will get a lot of sweetness on the exhale, making it a particularly pleasing smoke. Its effects are uplifting and relaxing in the body. Creatives really enjoy Orange Z, as it tends to make your mind explore new possibilities. But it can also make your mind wander off into space—one minute you may have an epiphany about the direction of your novel, and the next, you can’t get your eyes off the squirrel in your yard. Consider smoking a small amount if you want to get things done.

About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
