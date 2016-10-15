P-91 Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
P-91 is a Indica strain grown by Big Daddy Purp. This potent cross of Northern Lights X3 offers flavors of sweet, cinnamon, cedar, lime and sour. The dominant terpenes found in P-91 are limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, myrcene and linalool. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

P-91 is the product of Northern Lights crossed with itself three times. This cubing comes out as a 50/50 hybrid that offers potent, balanced effects that settle in the limbs. The P-91 genetics originated in Poway, CA in 1991 (e.g., P-91) and has been employed by patients up and down the west coast seeking a functional smoke with inherent indica effects that are not debilitating.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
