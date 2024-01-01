Papaya Cake Live Resin Gems & Juice 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Papaya Cake is an Indica Dominant Hybrid strain created by crossing Wedding Cake x Papaya. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene and selinadiene; creating a flavor combination of fruity, lemongrass, thyme, mango and dank notes. It's grown at Dogtown Pioneers. Get the full flavor experience with our Gems & Juice. Enjoy the full flavor profile with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.

Papaya Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG. Papaya Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Papaya Cake effects include relaxation, drowsiness, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Papaya Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Mad Cow Genetics, Papaya Cake features tropical, mango, and apricot flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Papaya Cake typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
