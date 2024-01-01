Papaya Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Wedding Cake and Papaya. Grown by Big Daddy Purp, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience. Indulge in the fruity, lemongrass, thyme, mango, and musky flavors of Papaya Cake with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One device.

