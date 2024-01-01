Papaya x Trophy Wife is an indica strain created by crossing Papaya (Citral 13 X !ce 2) and Trophy Wife (Wedding Cake F2 3). Grown by Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain offers a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and linalool. Enjoy notes of fruity, mango, lemongrass, thyme, and musky flavors with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.