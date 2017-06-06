Paris OG x The Menthol Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Paris OG x The Menthol is a potent Indica Dominant Hybrid strain made by crossing Paris OG x The Menthol. This cross gives off aromas of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and sweet. Paris OG x The Menthol, grown by Grow Op Farms, is dominant in limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, selinadiene and humulene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin HTE All-in-One.

Paris OG, also known as "Paris OG Kush" and "OG Paris," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain known for its calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. In terms of lineage, rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
