Paris OG X The Menthol is a limited-release Indica combination of Paris OG (Cherry Pie x Face Off OG) and The Menthol (Gelato 45 x White Diesel). Grown indoors by Grow Op Farms, this strain features a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, a-bulnesene, and selinadiene; creating an unforgettable flavor combination of patchouli, pepper, cinnamon, and cedar, with a spicy kick. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) Vape Cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.