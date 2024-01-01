Peppermint Agave Live Resin Gems & Juice 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Peppermint Agave is a hybrid strain from an unknown origin. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene, a-bulnesene; delivering a delicious flavor combination of mint, cinnamon, and lime. Get the full flavor experience of Peppermint Agave with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.

Peppermint Agave is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Peppermint Agave is a rare and exotic strain that has a minty, sweet, and slightly spicy flavor and aroma. It is a great mid-day strain that can relax and calm users while keeping them functional. Peppermint Agave is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peppermint Agave effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peppermint Agave when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Prūf Cultivar or Phat Panda, Peppermint Agave features flavors like citrus, honey, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Peppermint Agave typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Peppermint Agave has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It loves a trellis as the buds get large and plentiful in late flower. Peppermint Agave is a potent and flavorful strain that can deliver a blast of euphoria and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peppermint Agave, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

About this brand

Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
