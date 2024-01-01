Pink Sprite Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pink Sprite is a Sativa strain produced by Dogtown Pioneers. This unique variety boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, beta-ocimene and limonene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience. Savor the delicious apple, citrus, nutmeg, cumin and mango flavors with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge.

Pink Sprite is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Haze and Heavy Duty Fruity. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Pink Sprite is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Pink Sprite typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pink Sprite’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Sprite, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
