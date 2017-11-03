Platinum Cookies Live Resin Gems & Juice 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Platinum Cookies is an Hybrid strain. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring limonene, terpinolene, caryophyllene, myrcene and a-maaliene; creating a flavor combination of apple, cinnamon, lime, sour and citrusy notes. It's grown at Dogtown Pioneers. Get the full flavor experience with our Gems & Juice. Enjoy the full flavor profile with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.

Platinum Cookies, also known as "Platinum Girl Scout Cookies," "Platinum GSC," and "PGSC" is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
