Point Break Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Point Break is a Indica Dominant Hybrid strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cross of Tropicana Cookies x Trophy Wife offers flavors of cinnamon, spicy and pepper. The dominant terpenes found in Point Break are caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, linalool and a-maaliene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Point Break is a strain worthy of a Keanu Reeves cameo—High Times deemed it a Strain of the Day for 4/20 week 2023. This hybrid from Surfr Seeds thrills with magenta, trichome-slick buds and fills the nose with the paradisal terps of its Tropicana Cookies (Mtn Cut) x Trophy Wife parents. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Point Break, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
