Pomelo Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pomelo is a Indica strain grown by P&P. This potent cultivar offers flavors of mango, fruity, lemongrass, thyme and dank. The dominant terpenes found in Pomelo are myrcene, caryophyllene, beta-ocimene, alpha-maaliene and limonene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

Pomelo is an indica-leaning hybrid marijuana strain bred exclusively by Cookies. Named after the large bright fruit that bares its name, Pomelo is a vibrant strain that gives users a happy head high and pairs well with activities like socializing and video games with friends. This strain has an aroma that unsuprisingly smells like bitter citrus but tastes sweet like a ripe stone fruit - think peaches and apricots. Pomelo is a beautiful strain with thick, frosty trichomes and stunning orange hairs.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
