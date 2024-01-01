About this product
Prism is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Cookies and Lime Skunk. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced combination of cerebral and physical effects. Prism stands out for its vibrant and uplifting high, making it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Prism typically boasts a THC content that ranges from 18% to 24%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often report feeling euphoric, focused, and relaxed when consuming Prism. This makes it an ideal choice for individuals seeking a strain that can enhance their creativity and mood while providing a sense of tranquility. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Prism to alleviate symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its well-rounded effects can help manage these conditions, providing relief and improved mental well-being. Prism features flavors that reflect its parent strains, with notes of citrus and earthiness. This combination creates a refreshing and enjoyable taste experience for users. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy and mood-lifting qualities. The average price of Prism typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it a relatively affordable option for cannabis consumers. Its appealing effects and pleasant flavor profile contribute to its popularity in the market. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Prism, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this well-balanced hybrid strain.