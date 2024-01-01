Prism Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge .5g

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Prisim is a sativa strain created by crossing Rudeboi OG X 3rd Coast Panama Chunk X Amnesia Sour Diesel. This Live Resin HTE Vape Cart features dominant terpenes of Terpinolene, α-Pinene, D-Limonene, and β-Pinene. Dabstract's cartridges are formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, preserving the plant's natural terpenes for a flavorful live resin experience. Experience the flavors of Citrus, skunk, and herbal notes in Prism with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape cartridge.

About this strain

Prism is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Cookies and Lime Skunk. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced combination of cerebral and physical effects. Prism stands out for its vibrant and uplifting high, making it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Prism typically boasts a THC content that ranges from 18% to 24%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often report feeling euphoric, focused, and relaxed when consuming Prism. This makes it an ideal choice for individuals seeking a strain that can enhance their creativity and mood while providing a sense of tranquility. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Prism to alleviate symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its well-rounded effects can help manage these conditions, providing relief and improved mental well-being. Prism features flavors that reflect its parent strains, with notes of citrus and earthiness. This combination creates a refreshing and enjoyable taste experience for users. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy and mood-lifting qualities. The average price of Prism typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it a relatively affordable option for cannabis consumers. Its appealing effects and pleasant flavor profile contribute to its popularity in the market. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Prism, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this well-balanced hybrid strain.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item