Purple Punch is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Larry OG and GDP. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, humulene, and linalool. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience. Indulge in the warm, spicy flavors of cinnamon, pepper, cloves, and oregano with Dabstract's Purple Punch Live Resin HTE All-in-One device.

