Rainbow Runtz Live Resin HTE Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Rainbow Runtz is a hybrid strain created by crossing Skittlez and DoSiDos. Grown outdoors by Big Daddy Purp, this strain features a terpene profile of terpineol, fenchol, a-bulnesene, guaiol, and a-bisabolene; creating a flavorful experience of cinnamon, patchouli, and juniper. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cartridge.

About this strain

Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.

About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
