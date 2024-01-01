Redneck Runtz is a rare indica strain grown indoors by Grow Op Farms, created by crossing Redneck Wedding and Runtz. This strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and humulene; delivering an unforgettable flavor combination of fruit, lemongrass, thyme, and mango. Experience the full flavor in our All-in-One device.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.