Redneck Wedding Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Redneck Wedding is a potent Indica Dominant Hybrid strain made by crossing GMO x Trophy Wife. This cross gives off aromas of cinnamon, sweet, fruity, lemongrass and thyme. Redneck Wedding, grown by Grow Op Farms, is dominant in myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene and selinadiene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin HTE All-in-One.

Redneck Wedding is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, giggly, and energetic. Redneck Wedding has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Redneck Wedding, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
