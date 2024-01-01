Redneck Wedding x Wedding Cake is a limited-release hybrid combination of Redneck Wedding (GMO x Trophy Wife) and Wedding Cake (Triangle Kush x Animal Mints). Grown by Grow Op Farms (Indoors), this strain offers a heavy terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, selinadiene, and humulene. Enjoy notes of fruity, lemongrass, thyme, mangoes, and musky flavors with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.