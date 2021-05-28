About this product
Runaway Bride is a hybrid strain that combines the ever-popular Trophy Wife and GMO. This strain offers a unique terpene profile of caryophyllene, a-maaliene, limonene, humulene, and selinadiene; creating a flavor combination of hops with undertones of pepper and spice. Pick up our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cart to experience it for yourself.
Tingly
60% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
40% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
40% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Hypertension
40% of people say it helps with hypertension
Dabstract is where intention and execution overlap. It’s not about our story, it’s about our customers, and we let the terps do the talking. Our mission is to produce consistent high quality, terpene rich concentrates that respect the hard work of our cultivators. From the flower we select, to the strict thresholds we enforce, we’ve been setting the industry standard since we first hit the shelves in 2014. We make decisions based on how we think things should be done, not how everyone else does it. We don’t cut corners, because we give a damn. What we want for us, we make for you. The experience of flavor-rich, no bullshit concentrates, gives you a wide variety of the unique characteristics of the specific strains we work with. Our process is purpose driven and our foundation is motivated by culture. We are grateful to show you what we can do.