Runaway Bride Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Runaway Bride is a hybrid strain created by crossing GG #4 and Trophy Wife. Grown By Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor), this strain has a terpene of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, selinadiene, and humulene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of cinnamon, pepper, spicy cloves, and oregano. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One.

About this strain

Runaway Bride is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Trophy Wife and GG4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Runaway Bride is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Runaway Bride typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Runaway Bride’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Runaway Bride, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
