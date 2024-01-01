Runaway Bride Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Runaway Bride is a potent Hybrid strain made by crossing GG #4 x Trophy Wife. This cross gives off aromas of cinnamon, pepper and spicy. Runaway Bride, grown by Big Daddy Purp, is dominant in caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, selinadiene and humulene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin HTE All-in-One.

Runaway Bride is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Trophy Wife and GG4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Runaway Bride is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Runaway Bride typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Runaway Bride’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Runaway Bride, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
