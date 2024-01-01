Runtz Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Runtz is a potent Indica Dominant Hybrid strain made by crossing Zkittles x gelato. This cross gives off aromas of pepper, cinnamon and spicy. Runtz, grown by Big Daddy Purp, is dominant in caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, humulene and b-farnesene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge.

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
