Safety Meeting Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Safety Meeting is an Hybrid strain. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, alpha-maaliene and selinadiene; creating a flavor combination of mango, fruity, lemongrass, thyme and dank notes. It's grown at GLW. Get the full flavor experience with our Cake Icing. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience.

About this strain

A cross of Electric Watermelon and 9lb Hammer, JinxProof Genetics’ Safety Meeting will unload your stresses and keep you moving forward. Coming drenched in trichomes, the light green buds give off a gassy smell with hints of skunky melon and earthy kush undertones. Safety Meeting may be a great strain when you need to leave some stress behind but still have the day ahead of you.

About this brand

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
