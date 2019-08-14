Dabstract
Secret Mintz Live Resin Pax Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
