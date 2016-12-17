Secret OG Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

Dabstract
Secret OG is a Indica strain produced by Big Daddy Purp. This unique variety boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, linalool and selinadiene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience. Savor the delicious cinnamon, sweet and cedar flavors with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge.

  • Secret Garden OG effects are mostly energizing.

Secret Garden OG is a Colorado Seed Inc. masterpiece. This OG strain is incredibly relaxing and dedicated to Kush fans everywhere. The blend of Lavender parentage against a Ghost OG Moonshine x Rug Burn OG foretells the weight this strain applies to muscles throughout the body. With a unique aroma that leans toward the therapeutic, Secret Garden OG offers a cozy sense of well-being that extends to mood elevation and pain relief.    

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
