Secret Recipe Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Secret Recipe is a Hybrid strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cross of Chemdawg, Abusive OG, Diesel offers flavors of cinnamon, sweet, fruity, mango and lemongrass. The dominant terpenes found in Secret Recipe are myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene and selinadiene. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

About this strain

Secret Recipe is exactly as the name implies, a secret recipe of genetics closely guarded by breeder Connoisseur Genetics. However, after realizing the importance for medical patients to better understand their medicine they released the genetic details in a popular grower’s forum. The father is attributed to a Chemdawg backcross, while the mother is a mix of Abusive OG and Diesel genetics. The result is an exotic mix of sweet, sour, and fruity flavors. This hybrid is known to reward growers with massive yields and heavy resin production.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item