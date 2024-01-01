Sherb Mintz is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Kush Mintz. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, myrcene, and selinadiene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience. Indulge in the flavors of lime, sour, rind, juniper, and cinnamon with Dabstract's Sherb Mintz Live Resin HTE All-in-One Device.

