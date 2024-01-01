Sherb Mintz Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
Sherb Mintz is a Indica Dominant Hybrid strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cross of Sunset Sherbert x Kush Mintz offers flavors of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and cinnamon. The dominant terpenes found in Sherb Mintz are limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, myrcene and selinadiene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Sherb Mintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Kush Mints #11. This strain is a creation of Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms, a brand known for producing potent and flavorful strains. Sherb Mintz has a unique minty taste that blends cinnamon, juniper, lime, and sour notes. Sherb Mintz is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sherb Mintz effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sherb Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms, Sherb Mintz features flavors like minty, cinnamon, and lime. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Sherb Mintz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Sherb Mintz is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel relaxed and sleepy. This strain also has a blissful and euphoric effect that can help you unwind and enjoy a dreamy state. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sherb Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
