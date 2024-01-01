Sin Mintz x Animal Cookies Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

Sin Mintz x Animal Cookies is a Indica strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cultivar offers flavors of lime, sour, citrusy and juniper. The dominant terpenes found in Sin Mintz x Animal Cookies are limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool and a-maaliene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

Sin Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. This strain is a potent and flavorful treat, with a minty and nutty flavor that has hints of menthol and earth. Sin Mints is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a powerful and euphoric experience. Leafly customers tell us Sin Mints effects include tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sin Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Sin City Seeds, Sin Mints features flavors like mint, menthol and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is a-pinene, which gives it a refreshing and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Sin Mints typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for any time of the day, as it can induce a tingly sensation and a relaxed mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sin Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
