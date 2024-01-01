Sour Josh Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —

About this product

Sour Josh is a Sativa strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cultivar offers flavors of juniper, lime, sour, citrusy and cinnamon. The dominant terpenes found in Sour Josh are limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, alpha-maaliene and selinadiene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

About this strain

Sour Josh is a hybrid weed strain from Dutch all-stars Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. The fuel-forward strain fuses the genetics of two of Karma's A-list strains: the legendary Josh D OG and their in-house Sour Diesel bx3. Radiating strong sour and gassy notes, Sour John offers a unique twist on the iconic Sour D, straight outta the Netherlands. We are still learning about Sour Josh's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Josh, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item