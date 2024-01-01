About this product
Spiked Punch Live Resin HTE All-in-One
by Dabstract
About this strain
California’s Skunk House Genetics crossed Purple Punch with Larry OG F8 for Spiked Punch. With an inhale that takes on an OG flavor profile, this strain has a sweet, smooth, grape exhale. Buds are dark purple with dense trichomes and the high is a full-bodied, uplifting experience.
