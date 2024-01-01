Spiked Punch Live Resin HTE All-in-One

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Spiked Punch is an Indica dominant Hybrid strain created by crossing Purple Punch x Larry OG. This Live Resin HTE All-in-One features dominant terpenes of β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, Terpinolene, Limonene, and Linalool. Dabstract's All-in-One is formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, preserving the natural terpenes of the plant for a flavorful live resin experience. Experience the flavors of berry, lavender, chamomile, fresh cut grass, and citrus peel in Spiked Punch with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One.

About this strain

California’s Skunk House Genetics crossed Purple Punch with Larry OG F8 for Spiked Punch. With an inhale that takes on an OG flavor profile, this strain has a sweet, smooth, grape exhale. Buds are dark purple with dense trichomes and the high is a full-bodied, uplifting experience.

About this brand

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
