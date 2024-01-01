Star Pebbles Live Resin HTE Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Star Pebbles Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG and Stardawg. Grown by Big Daddy Purp, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, selinadiene, and myrcene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this universal vape cartridge from Dabstract offers a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience. Enjoy the unique flavor profiles of patchouli, cinnamon, cedar, spicy, and pepper of Star Pebbles with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE vape cartridge.

About this strain

Star Pebbles is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fruity Pebbles OG and Stardawg. This strain is a sweet and fruity treat, with a earthy and berry flavor that has hints of citrus and pine. Star Pebbles is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a euphoric and creative experience. Leafly customers tell us Star Pebbles effects include euphoric, creative, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients often choose Star Pebbles when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by CRU Cannabis, Star Pebbles features flavors like sweet, berry and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is a-pinene, which gives it a refreshing and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Star Pebbles typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Star Pebbles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.