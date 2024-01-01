Star Pebbles Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Star Pebbles is an Indica Dominant Hybrid strain created by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG x Stardawg. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, selinadiene and myrcene; creating a flavor combination of sweet, cinnamon, cedar, spicy and pepper notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms and was originally sourced from Capulator. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE Vape Cartridge. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

About this strain

Star Pebbles is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fruity Pebbles OG and Stardawg. This strain is a sweet and fruity treat, with a earthy and berry flavor that has hints of citrus and pine. Star Pebbles is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a euphoric and creative experience. Leafly customers tell us Star Pebbles effects include euphoric, creative, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients often choose Star Pebbles when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by CRU Cannabis, Star Pebbles features flavors like sweet, berry and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is a-pinene, which gives it a refreshing and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Star Pebbles typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Star Pebbles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
