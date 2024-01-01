Strawberries & Cream Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strawberries & Cream is a Hybrid strain grown by Big Daddy Purp. This potent cross of Strawberry x Cookies and Cream offers flavors of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and pepper. The dominant terpenes found in Strawberries & Cream are limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-bulnesene and b-ocimene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Strawberries n Cream is a hybrid weed strain that is a cross between Mimosa and Cookies and Cream. This strain is known for its delightful flavors and a balanced combination of effects. Strawberries n Cream typically features a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency ensures a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Strawberries n Cream effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, enhancing mood, and fostering creativity without excessive sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberries n Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer therapeutic relief for a variety of conditions. Bred by Jungle Boys, this strain is known for its sweet, fruity, and strawberry-like flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Strawberries n Cream typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Strawberries n Cream is the strain for those seeking a balanced and flavorful cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience 'Strawberries n Cream,' please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
