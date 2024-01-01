Strawberries & Cream Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Strawberries & Cream is a Hybrid strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cross of Strawberry x Cookies and Cream offers flavors of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and pepper. The dominant terpenes found in Strawberries & Cream are limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-bulnesene and b-ocimene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

About this strain

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry Jelly mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item