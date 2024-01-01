Strawberries & Cream is an Hybrid strain created by crossing Strawberry x Cookies and Cream. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-bulnesene and b-ocimene; creating a flavor combination of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and pepper notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE Infused Pre-Roll. Treat yourself to a convenient and potent experience with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll Pack.
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!