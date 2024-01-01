Strawberries & Cream is a Hybrid strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cross of Strawberry x Cookies and Cream offers flavors of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and pepper. The dominant terpenes found in Strawberries & Cream are limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-bulnesene and b-ocimene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.
No product reviews
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!