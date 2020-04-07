About this product
About this strain
Strawberries and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
76% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!