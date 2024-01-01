Strawberry Banana Cake is an indica strain created from a cross of Strawberry Banana and Trophy Wife. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers-Outdoor, this strain has a terpene of limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, selinadiene, myrcene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of patchouli, cedar, lime, sour rind, and juniper. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) Vape Cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.