Strawberry Banana x Trophy Wife is a limited-release indica combination of Strawberry Banana (Crockett's Banana Kush X Strawberry pheno of Bubble Gum) and Trophy Wife (Wedding Cake F2 #3). Grown by Big Daddy Purp (Outdoor), this strain offers a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, and a-farnesene. Enjoy notes of pepper, cinnamon, lime, sour rind in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.