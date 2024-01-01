Strawnana Cake is an indica strain that crosses of Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor) and Inflorescence (Indoor and Outdoor), this strain offers a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, selinadiene, and myrcene. Enjoy hints of patchouli, cedar, and herbal flavors in every hit with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.