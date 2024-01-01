Sugar Baby Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

Sugar Baby is a Hybrid strain grown by Big Daddy Purp. This potent cross of Blueberry Bubblegum x Trophy Wife offers flavors of cinnamon, sweet, fruity, pepper and cedar. The dominant terpenes found in Sugar Baby are limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene and humulene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Sugar Baby is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Superglue and OG Kush. Sugar Baby is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sugar Baby's effects are currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Baby when dealing with symptoms associated with various unknown conditions. Bred by “CAKE (She Hits Different)”, Sugar Baby features flavors that are gassy and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Sugar Baby typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Baby, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
