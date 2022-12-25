About this product
Sugar Baby is an indica strain created from a cross of Blueberry Bubblegum and Trophy Wife. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (outdoors) and Grow Op Farms (indoors), this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene, and humulene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of patchouli, cinnamon, lemongrass, thyme, and fruity notes. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) PAX Pod.
About this strain
Sugar Baby is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Superglue and OG Kush. Sugar Baby is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sugar Baby's effects are currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Baby when dealing with symptoms associated with various unknown conditions. Bred by “CAKE (She Hits Different)”, Sugar Baby features flavors that are gassy and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Sugar Baby typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Baby, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
THC Strength
30% | high
About this brand
Dabstract
Dabstract is where intention and execution overlap. It’s not about our story, it’s about our customers, and we let the terps do the talking. Our mission is to produce consistent high quality, terpene rich concentrates that respect the hard work of our cultivators. From the flower we select, to the strict thresholds we enforce, we’ve been setting the industry standard since we first hit the shelves in 2014. We make decisions based on how we think things should be done, not how everyone else does it. We don’t cut corners, because we give a damn. What we want for us, we make for you. The experience of flavor-rich, no bullshit concentrates, gives you a wide variety of the unique characteristics of the specific strains we work with. Our process is purpose driven and our foundation is motivated by culture. We are grateful to show you what we can do.