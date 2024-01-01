Sugar Beary is a indica dominant strain from Archive Seed Bank created by crossing Afghani and Blueberry. This strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-pinene, and a-bulnesene; delivering an unforgettable flavor combination of fruit, mango, and lemongrass. Enjoy the unique flavor of Sugar Beary in our Live Resin Vape Cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.