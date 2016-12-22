About this product
Sugar Mama effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
82% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
35% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
64% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
58% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
47% of people say it helps with insomnia
