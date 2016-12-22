Sugar Mama is an Hybrid strain created by crossing Tropicana Cookies x Trophy Wife #31. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, limonene, a-bulnesene, humulene and linalool; creating a flavor combination of cinnamon, spicy and pepper notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE All-in-One. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.
A hybrid of two well-known indicas, Sugar Mama is praised for her over-sized colas and sugary flavors. The aroma of this Big Bud/Blueberry cross has notes of skunky maple syrup and hash. The calming indica effects are an enjoyable way to curb nausea and migraines.
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!