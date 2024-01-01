Sunset Sherbert is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties. This strain features a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, humulene, and b-farnesene; producing a flavorful combination of cinnamon and spicy pepper. Enjoy the full flavor experience of Sunset Sherbert in our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) Vape Cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.